After Pushpa 2, SSMB29 Shooting in Odisha: Will it be Boost to Odisha State Tourism?

It won't be an understatement to say that SS Rajamouli's upcoming film with Mahesh Babu is one of the most anticipated projects to ever come out from Telugu cinema. Not just Tollywood, but the entire country is waiting with bated breath over what Rajamouli has planned for Mahesh Babu.

The movie's team remains mum on cast updates. However, they continue to shoot across the country and recently, Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, landed in Odisha to shoot a few crucial sequences in the film.

Celebrating the movie team's arrival in their state, Odisha's Deputy CM shared a heartwarming message on social media. It is important to note that even Pushpa-2 was shot in Odisha for a brief while.

Deputy CM Pravati Parida urged more filmmakers to come and explore the state so that Odisha tourism gets a much-needed boost. After SSMB29's latest update, it's all but confirmed that more people will visit the locations and make it their favorite holiday destination spot.

Pravati Parida also confirmed the actors' presence with her message. Initially, when the clip went viral, it was rumored that Mahesh Babu was shooting for a commercial and not for #SSMB29 but now, it's quite evident that he is participating actively in the shoot. Even without a formal announcement, Rajamouli's film has gained huge mileage across the country and the team is planning to make it all official, likely on the auspicious day of Ugadi.