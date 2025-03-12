Pakistan train hijack: 155 hostages rescued, 27 BLA militants killed (Ld)

Islamabad, March 12 (IANS) Pakistani security forces have rescued over 150 hostages after militants from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) hijacked a train carrying more than 400 passengers in Balochistan's Kacchi district, sources said.

So far, 27 militants involved in the hijacking of the Jaffar Express have been killed in the security operation, the sources added.

The security forces managed to rescue 155 hostages, including dozens of women and children, after a gunfight with the militants. The rescued passengers have been taken to Mach, a nearby town, where a makeshift hospital has been set up to provide medical assistance.

It remains unclear how many hostages are still on board the Jaffar Express. While the BLA has denied any casualties on their side, they have claimed to have killed 30 soldiers, a claim that has not been confirmed by the Pakistani authorities.

The sources further claimed that "BLA militants are in touch with their facilitators in Afghanistan."

The rescue operation is ongoing, with reports suggesting that suicide bombers are holding some hostages close to them.

The military operation led the militants to split into small groups, leading to an exchange of gunfire between security forces and the attackers.

The Jaffar Express was intercepted by armed militants inside a tunnel while travelling from Quetta to Peshawar. The attackers blew up the tracks, forcing the train to a halt, and killed the locomotive driver.

At least 400 passengers were onboard the nine-bogie train, which was running after a month-long suspension.

The BLA, the most powerful separatist group in Balochistan, soon claimed responsibility for the hijacking and demanded the release of Baloch political prisoners and missing persons, whom they claimed had been forcibly disappeared by the Pakistani military.

The militant group set a 48-hour deadline, threatening to "completely destroy" the train if the demands are not met. They also threatened to execute 10 hostages in retaliation for the military operation.

Meanwhile, the military has set up emergency response desks at Peshawar and Quetta railway stations to assist the families of those still held hostage.

The situation continues to remain highly critical, sources said.

Pakistani security forces have faced major resistance from separatist groups like the BLA in Balochistan, which has been carrying out targeted attacks and killings of security personnel from other provinces in the country, especially Punjab.

Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces have continued to be one of the most volatile regions of the country with militant groups carrying out targeted attacks on security forces.

Pakistan maintains that these militant groups are getting all their support from across the border in Afghanistan as the Taliban regime is supporting. Funding, facilitating and harbouring anti-Pakistan elements and promoting them to spread unrest in the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.