71st National Film Awards 2025: Bhagavanth Kesari, Balagam, Baby, Hanuman, and Full Winners List Revealed!

The 71st National Film Awards for the year 2023 are being announced by the government of India. The appointed panel submitted the list of winners, and Telugu cinema has won it big. Across categories, Tollywood has proved why it's one of the biggest industries in the country. 2023 is also a year that witnessed Tollywood soaring to new heights with successful films, and there are a lot of interesting films across genres that had earned the Indian government's recognition for their efforts.

Here's the full list of awards won by Telugu cinema at the 71st National Film Awards.

1) Best Telugu Film—Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari

2) Best Screenplay - Sai Rajesh for Baby

3) Best Male playback singer - PVSN Rohit (Baby)

4) Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic)Hanuman

5) Best Child Artist—Sukriti Veni Bandireddi for Gandhi Thatha Chettu. Sukriti is the daughter of filmmaker Sukumar.

6) Best Lyrics—Kasarla Shyam for Ooru..Palleturu (Balagam)

7) Best Action Direction (Stunt Choreography)—Nandu & Prithvi for Hanuman

These are the straight Telugu films that won it big at the 71st National awards. Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey won the Best Actor award for Jawan and 12th Fail, respectively. Films like SIR, Animal also won it big even though they managed to win in different languages (Tamil and Hindi). Both the films are helmed by Tollywood filmmakers Venky Atluri and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Animal won multiple awards. One is for Re Record mixing, and the award went to M R Rajakrishnan, and Harshvardhan Rameshwar, who was the composer for Animal, won the Best Music Director award for BG score. The Best Music Director award for songs went to GV Prakash Kumar for Vaathi (SIR).