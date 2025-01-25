Tollywood actor Balakrishna honoured with Padma Bhushan

Amaravati, Jan 25 (IANS) One of the top Tollywood actors and Andhra Pradesh legislator Nandamuri Balakrishna has been honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award for his contributions to the field of art.

Popular as Balayya in film circles, he began his acting career as a child artist at the age of 14 and in a career spanning four decades, acted in more than 100 films.

Son of legendary actor, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former chief minister N. T. Rama Rao (NTR), Balakrishna is popular for his action movies and a distinct dialogue delivery.

Born on June 10, 1960, in Madras (now Chennai), Balakrishna sixth son of NTR.

He made his cinematic debut at the age of 14 with 1974 Telugu film ‘Tatamma Kala’.

The 63-year-old has played a variety of roles in his movies. Some of his notable films include “Mangammagari Manavadu” (1984), “Muddula Mavayya” (1989), “Samarasimha Reddy” (1999), and “Akhanda” (2021).

His latest movie ‘Daaku Maharaj’ hit the screens on January 12. He also received two state Nandi awards for best acting. NTR had once called Balakrishna his political heir but he had confined himself to campaigning for the party.

Ever since the TDP's formation in 1982, Balakrishna always campaigned for it in every election.

However, like most of his siblings, Balakrishna had backed brother-in-law N. Chandrababu Naidu in the coup against NTR in 1995 citing growing interference of NTR’s second wife Lakshmi Parvathi in party affairs and administration.

The actor’s family ties with Naidu strengthened further in 2007 when his daughter Brahmini was married to Nara Lokesh, only son of Naidu. Balakrishna took a plunge into electoral politics in 2014 and was elected to Andhra Pradesh Assembly from Hindupur, a constituency with which NTR had a special bond.

He retained the seat in 2019 and scored a hat-trick in 2024 elections. Balakrishna also serves as the Chairman of the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute in Hyderabad.

The hospital was founded in memory of his mother.

Meanwhile, greetings poured in for Balakrishna on being honoured with Padma Bhushan.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Balakrishna.

"Heartfelt congratulations to Telugu cinema legend and Hindupur MLA, Shri Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu, on being conferred the Padma Bhushan! Upholding the legendary NTR Garu’s legacy, you have excelled in cinema, politics, and philanthropy. Your dedication to public welfare, particularly through the Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital, has touched countless lives and inspired millions. This is a well-deserved honor for a true icon and compassionate leader!” Naidu posted on ‘X’. Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has congratulated Balakrishna for the Padma Bhushan award conferred on him in the category of Art by the Government of India. NTR’s grandson and Balakrishna’s nephew popular actor Jr NTR also took to ‘X’ to congratulated Balayya.

“Heartiest congratulations to Bala Babai on being honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. This recognition is a testament to your unparalleled contributions to cinema and your relentless public service.” Balakrishna’s son-in-law and Andhra Pradesh minister for information technology and education Nara Lokesh called it a super proud moment for the family.

“Huge congratulations to my Bala Mavayya on being awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan! Your legendary journey, from blockbuster hits to inspiring millions, is a testament to your remarkable contributions to cinema, politics, and healthcare. Thrilled to see your achievements recognized,” posted Lokesh.

