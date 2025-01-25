WPBL 2025: Bengaluru Jawans dominate Hyderabad Superstars to extend winning streak

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Bengaluru Jawans continued their unbeaten run in the World Pickleball League (WPBL) with a commanding 3-1 victory over Hyderabad Superstars on Day 2 of the competition at the CCI courts at Brabourne Stadium here on Saturday. The Jawans showcased their dominance and consistency across the five matches leaving Hyderabad searching for their first win of the tournament.

The men’s singles opened the proceedings, with Bengaluru’s Jack Foster delivering a clinical performance against Superstars’ Kuldip Mahajan wearing the Hyderabad blue. Jack stormed to an early 9-0 lead, setting the tone for the tie, and secured a decisive 19-6 win despite Hyderabad’s tactical Pickle Play substitution of Max Freeman.

In the women’s doubles, the pairings of Alejandra Bobaria Lopez and Trang (Bengaluru) and Grigoriu and Cavataio (Hyderabad) fought tooth and nail in a game filled with spectacular rallies and smashes. The match ended in a rare 8-8 draw, highlighting the intense competition between the teams. Bengaluru consolidated their position in the men’s doubles, where Marcello Jardim and Mauro Garcia put on a dominant display against Hyderabad’s Ross Whittaker and Max Freeman. Despite a brief resurgence from Hyderabad, the Jawans comfortably closed the match at 15-6, extending their lead.

The women’s singles provided the most gripping contest of the day.

Hyderabad’s Karolina Owczarek started strong, racing to a 7-2 lead. However, Bengaluru’s Alejandra Borobia turned the game around in a thrilling comeback, eventually winning 21-10 and securing the tie for the Jawans. Hyderabad salvaged some pride in the mixed doubles, with Max Freeman and Madalina Grigoriu defeating Bengaluru’s Jack Foster and Vrushali Thakare 9-7 in a tightly contested mixed double encounter.

With this win, Bengaluru Jawans remain undefeated and firmly positioned as title contenders. Meanwhile, Hyderabad Superstars will look to regroup and find their footing in the league as they adjust to the competitive format.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.