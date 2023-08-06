Toll Plaza employee intentionally crushed by car driver in UP's Hapur

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) An employee at a toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur area was intentionally hit and critically injured by a car driver on Sunday.The victim, who worked as a guard, had tried to chase the car on foot after its driver reportedly attempted to flee without paying the toll. This irked the driver, who then took a U-turn and crushed the employee.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV. The footage shows the car driver taking a u-turn after driving for a considerable distance away from the toll plaza site. He returns and crushes the guard.

Deputy Superintendent P, Varun Mishra of Hapur said that the police were informed about the incident at around 10 a.m.

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Pilakhua. Mishra said, "We were informed that the accused driver intentionally crushed the toll plaza employee, causing injuries. We have filed an FIR under the relevant sections of the IPC and are making efforts to apprehend the accused driver."

The victim guard was taken to a nearby government hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is reported to be critical.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

