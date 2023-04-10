TN's Villupuram tense as Dalits barred from entering state govt-controlled temple

Chennai, April 10 (IANS) Tamil Nadu's Villupuram was tense on Monday after caste Hindus did not let Dalit community members enter the local Shri Dharmaraja Draupati Amman Temple at Melpathi village.

The temple, interestingly, is controlled by the state government's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Department.

Dalit youth Kathiravan, 23, had visited the temple on Friday along with his two siblings and was assaulted by caste Hindus who prevented their entry.

Talking to IANS, Kathiravan said: "Caste Hindus prevented us from entering the Shri Dharmaraja Draupati Amman temple and even beat us up. They said that we are not even allowed to take photographs of the idol, leave alone providing entry."

Since the past 70 years, the Dalits were not allowed entry into the temple but six months before, the district authorities had allowed their entry when the idol of Dharmaraja was reinstated. However a curtain was in place that prevented the Dalits from having a glimpse of the idol.

The Melpathi village in itself is divided into two areas - 'Oor' where the caste Hindus reside whereas 'cheri' is where the Dalits stay.

The area is tense following the caste Hindus hurling slurs and abusing the Dalits. A heavy police team is contingent in place to prevent any untoward incident in the area.

The District Collector and district police had already conducted one round of discussions with the Dalit leadership and the caste Hindus on Saturday but could not reach a conclusion.

Tamil Nadu Police have been given stringent instructions to deploy a heavy police posse on the areas in Mepathi village and surroundings in Villupuram district to prevent any untoward incidents.

