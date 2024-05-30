TN: Thirteen injured after funeral firecrackers explode in Ranipet

Chennai, May 30 (IANS) Thirteen persons including seven women were injured when firecrackers stored for a funeral fireworks exploded on Thursday near the old bus terminal in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu.

Ranipet Police said that entire firecrackers stocked for the funeral services of K. Saraswathi Ammal (95) exploded after sparks from crackers that were burst by family members fell on the reserved crackers.

On an alert from the residents, firefighters and police rushed to the place and a six-member team of firefighters doused the fire.

The injured were taken to Ranipet Government Hospital in Walajah Street by the firefighters and the police. J. Usha Nandini, Chief Medical Officer, Ranipet Government Hospital told IANS that the injured suffered 10 to 30 per cent burn injuries and all of them are admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

Ranipet town police have registered a case.

District Collector Valarmathi and District Superintendent of Police Kiran Shruthi met the injured in the hospital.

