TN Samsung stir: CITU to hold mega protest in Kancheepuram tomorrow

Chennai, Feb 20 (IANS) The ongoing standoff between the Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU), affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), and Samsung India management has escalated further. With no resolution in sight, the union has decided to extend its protest beyond the company premises.

The CITU has announced plans to stage demonstrations across four State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) locations in Kancheepuram district on Friday, February 21.

Additionally, the union has vowed to block the gates of Samsung’s Sriperumbudur factory on the same day, preventing contract workers -- whom they term “illegal workers” -- from entering the premises.

The trade union body has also declared a one-day strike across all industries in Kancheepuram district on March 7.

CITU Kancheepuram district secretary and SIWU president E. Muthukumar stated that the union is open to ending the strike if Samsung revokes the suspension of three SIWU office-bearers. However, instead of addressing their demand, the company is allegedly planning to suspend 18 more workers associated with the union.

Another round of conciliation talks between SIWU and Samsung management, held on February 19 in the presence of Tamil Nadu labour department officials, failed to break the deadlock.

The protest began on February 5, with over 500 Samsung workers staging a sit-in against the suspension of the three SIWU members. The union itself was officially registered by the state labour welfare department after a 38-day strike and a 212-day legal battle.

Meanwhile, a Samsung India spokesperson in a statement said, "Samsung remains committed to resolving any issues by directly engaging with our workers. We do not condone illegal activities by certain workers that threaten industrial peace and workplace safety. All employees need to adhere to company policies, and those who violate these policies will be subject to disciplinary action after due legitimate process. Our priority is to maintain a safe and stable workplace for all workers."

Samsung’s Sriperumbudur plant in Kancheepuram district employs around 1,800 workers and manufactures televisions, washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, and compressors. The facility accounted for one-fifth of Samsung’s $12 billion India sales in 2022-23. With tensions escalating, all eyes are on the February 21 protests, which could impact industrial operations across the district.

