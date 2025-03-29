TN powerloom weavers demand higher wage hike for Pongal sarees, dhotis

Chennai, March 29 (IANS) Powerloom weavers in Tamil Nadu have expressed dissatisfaction with the recent wage hike announced by the state government for the production of sarees and dhotis distributed during the Pongal festival.

While the weavers welcomed the increase, they said it fell short of their expectations and failed to address their long-pending demands.

The Tamil Nadu government recently revised wages for powerloom weavers engaged in producing sarees and dhotis supplied to Public Distribution System (PDS) cardholders during Pongal.

Handlooms and Textiles Minister R. Gandhi, in a discussion in the State Legislative Assembly, had announced that the wages for producing one saree had been increased from Rs 43.01 to Rs 46.75, while for a dhoti, it had gone up from Rs 24 to Rs 26.40.

Wages for school uniform production were also revised: for drill-type material, from Rs 5.76 to Rs 6.40 per metre, and for casement-type material, from Rs 5.60 to Rs 6.16 per metre.

However, leaders of powerloom workers’ associations have voiced disappointment, stating that the hike is significantly lower than their demands. They had expected a 30 per cent increase, but the revised rates reflect only a 10 per cent hike for dhotis and 8 per cent for sarees.

R. Raja, leader of the Tamil Nadu Federation of Power loom Associations, urged the government to revisit the wage structure and implement a more reasonable increase.

He pointed out that the last wage revision for Pongal textiles was done in 2019, while school uniform wages had not been updated since 2007.

Tamil Nadu is home to around 5.4 lakh powerlooms, employing over 1 million workers directly and indirectly—many of whom are women from rural backgrounds.

The powerloom sector plays a crucial role in the state’s textile economy, yet faces significant challenges.

The union leaders highlighted a deeper concern regarding the unchecked import of second-hand auto looms from countries like China over the past two decades. These auto looms, which produce the same type of fabric as powerlooms, have adversely impacted the sector.

Instead of focusing on value-added textiles, the market has become saturated with mass-produced fabrics, leading to a decline in demand for traditional powerloom products.

Currently, about 30 per cent of powerloom units in Tamil Nadu have shut down due to the lack of work, posing a serious threat to the livelihoods of thousands of workers.

The union leaders have called on both the state and Union governments to protect the powerloom industry. They urged the Centre to enact specific legislation for powerlooms, similar to the allocations made for handlooms, to ensure sustainability and equitable growth within the textile sector.

