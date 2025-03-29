Top industry bodies award Attero for pioneering green innovation and sustainability

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Attero, India’s largest cleantech company and the world's largest recycler of lithium-ion batteries has been recognised by leading industry associations like CII, FICCI, and ASSOCHAM for its groundbreaking contributions to sustainability and circular economy innovation.

The company has been honoured with the Best Green Initiative of the Year at the ASSOCHAM 11th MSME Excellence Awards 2025, the prestigious Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy Industry Coalition (RECEIC) Award 2025 in the Renewable Materials Transition category and the Climate Action Programme (CAP) 2.0 Award in the Committed Category from CII.

These prestigious awards recognise Attero’s exceptional leadership in sustainability, resource efficiency, and circular economy practices.

By honouring Attero’s carbon-neutral operations, deep-tech recycling innovations, and verified emission reductions, they reaffirm the company’s pivotal role in driving India’s transition to a greener, more sustainable future.

"Winning three prestigious awards in a single week from India’s leading industry bodies -- ASSOCHAM, FICCI, and CII -- is a powerful validation of Attero’s leadership in sustainability and innovation,” said Rohan Gupta, COO and Co-founder of Attero.

“Receiving the awards reinforce our commitment to driving a truly circular economy, reducing environmental impact, and setting new global benchmarks for responsible resource recovery. These recognitions further motivate us to continue pioneering the future of sustainable industry,” he added.

Attero has emerged as the preferred sustainability partner for industries striving for genuine ESG impact, thanks to its proprietary, in-house recycling technology that achieves 98 per cent resource recovery efficiency and produces over 99.9 per cent pure recycled metals -- an industry benchmark.

Attero’s commitment to green innovation is reflected in its more than 46 global patents granted and over 200 patents filed for its ability to extract over 22 pure critical metals, including cobalt, nickel, lithium,graphite, copper, silver, and gold.

Attero is the only e-waste and lithium-ion battery recycler in India operating on 100 per cent renewable energy.

In 2024, it successfully transitioned its state-of-the-art recycling facility in Roorkee to 100 per cent hydroelectric power, eliminating fossil fuel dependency and drastically reducing Scope 2 emissions, which refer to indirect greenhouse gas emissions from purchased electricity used in operations.

Additionally, Attero adheres to a zero-waste discharge and zero-liquid discharge policy, ensuring that no hazardous process waste is released into the environment.

As Attero expands its footprint across India, South Korea, Australia, Poland, Singapore, and the USA, these prestigious industry recognitions emphasise its mission to drive the global transition toward a circular, resource-efficient economy.

