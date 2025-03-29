Jaipur tense after vandalisation of Veer Tejaji Maharaj's statue

Jaipur, March 29 (IANS) Tension brewed in Jaipur on Saturday after folk deity Veer Tejaji Maharaj's statue was vandalised in Pratap Nagar, Sector-3.

Some anti-social elements damaged the statue inside the Tejaji temple on Friday night, sparking massive outrage among Hindu organisations and residents.

On Saturday, hundreds of devotees, along with members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, staged a demonstration on Jaipur-Tonk Road, burning tyres and demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits.

To control the situation, the police resorted to lathi-charge, dispersed the protesters, and detained several individuals.

Many markets in Sanganer and Pratap Nagar remained closed as a mark of protest.

The administration has deployed a heavy police force across the area and has urged people to maintain peace.

Officials have assured strict action against those responsible for disturbing communal harmony.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the incident, stating: "Vandalising the statue of Veer Tejaji Maharaj is highly condemnable. Tampering with public sentiments and faith is unacceptable. The government must identify the culprits at the earliest and take strict action. Strong security arrangements should be made to protect religious places and prevent such incidents in the future."

State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra also denounced the act, saying: "This is an attempt to spread animosity in society. Such misdeeds by anti-social elements will not be tolerated. The Rajasthan government must take firm action against the culprits."

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Tika Ram Jully echoed similar sentiments, emphasising, "This is not just an attack on a statue but on our faith and heritage. The government must take immediate cognisance of this, ensure the arrest of the culprits, and strengthen security at religious sites."

MP Hanuman Beniwal criticised the police lathi-charge on protesters, stating: "While the Jaipur Police Commissioner and top officials were ready to engage in dialogue with the agitated public, the police crackdown on Rashtriya Loktantrik Party workers and youth - especially from the Jat community - at the behest of the Chief Minister is unacceptable."

To maintain order, police have intensified security arrangements across the affected areas.

Police have begun reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits and assured swift action.

SP Tejaswini Gautam visited the protest site and urged people to cooperate, stating: "Whoever is responsible for this act - whether intentional or by anti-social elements - will be caught soon. We request protesters to clear the area so that we can focus on the investigation. Also, on public demand, a similar statue of Veer Tejaji will be installed soon."

Meanwhile, authorities are monitoring the situation closely, urging locals to maintain peace while the investigation progresses.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.