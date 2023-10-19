TN Police slaps Goonda Act on 3 men for sharing women’s morphed photos online

Chennai, Oct 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday slapped Goonda Act on three persons who had allegedly morphed photographs of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) women workers and published them online.

The police said that the suspects are M. Vasanthakumar 29, K. Dinesh alias Dinesh Kumar, 28, and T. Ravi, 40 of Veeracholpauram in Kallakurichi district.

The trio were already arrested on September 21 and lodged in judicial custody at the Cuddalore Central prison.

The police reached the prison and served them with the notice of Goonda Act slapped on them.

Kallakurichi Police Superintendent, N. Mohanraj and District Collector, Sravan Kumar Jatavath had ordered their detention under Goonda Act.

