TN police seize beedi leaves valued at Rs 1 crore intended for smuggling to Sri Lanka

Chennai, March 17 (IANS) A special police team in Tiruchendur seized 2.4 tonnes of beedi leaf bundles valued at Rs 1 crore that were intended to be smuggled to Sri Lanka on Monday, an official said.

The Tamil Nadu Special Police ‘Q’ Branch in Thoothukudi received confidential information about an illegal consignment of beedi leaves being transported from the coast near Tiruchendur.

Acting on the tip-off, officers conducted patrols in the coastal area north of Alanthalai village.

During vehicle checks, the police intercepted a load van carrying 990 kg of cut beedi leaves and 1,470 kg of whole beedi leaves, totaling 2,460 kg.

The smugglers attempted to flee upon spotting the officers but were quickly apprehended. The police also seized two motorcycles used in the operation.

The confiscated beedi leaves, valued at Rs 1 crore, were later handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation. This is not the first such incident in the region.

On March 9, the Thoothukudi ‘Q’ Branch arrested three individuals and seized around 2,000 kg of beedi leaves at Vellapatti Beach.

During a late-night patrol, a police team led by Inspector Vijay Anitha intercepted minivans loaded with the leaves, which were intended for smuggling by sea.

The arrested individuals were identified as T. Mahesh Kumar (28) of Siluvaipatti , T. Mayandi (38) of Siluvaipatti , A. Antony Joseph (40) of Thalamuthu Nagar.

The police confiscated 68 bundles of beedi leaves, each weighing approximately 30 kg, along with the vehicles used in the crime. Investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of the smuggling network.

Earlier, on February 13, 2025, the Thoothukudi ‘Q’ Branch foiled another smuggling attempt at Veerapandianpattinam near Tiruchendur.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the police conducted surveillance along the coast and discovered a group of men loading parcels onto a fiber boat. As the officers approached, the suspects fled in the boat, leaving behind 15 sacks of tamarind (each weighing 30 kg), 1 lakh imported cigarette packets, 295 DTH set-top boxes, and 100 smart set-top boxes.

The total value of the seized goods was estimated at Rs 75 lakh.

Tamil Nadu Police and the Indian Coast Guard have been on high alert following intelligence reports suggesting that drug syndicates may be using sea routes for smuggling narcotics to Sri Lanka.

In a recent operation, the Coast Guard foiled an attempt to smuggle beedi leaves, leading to the arrest of six fishermen.

Additionally, intelligence agencies have warned of a potential increase in drug smuggling activities along the Tamil Nadu–Sri Lanka corridor, prompting coastal police to intensify patrols and surveillance.

The Superintendent of Police in Thoothukudi has also been engaging with local fishermen to raise awareness about the risks and legal consequences of drug trafficking.

With the Thoothukudi fishing harbor conducting daily business worth over Rs 1 crore and more than 250 fishing vessels operating in the area, authorities are closely monitoring maritime activities to curb illegal smuggling operations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.