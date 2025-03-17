Blake Lively shares new selfie with hubby Ryan Reynolds amid legal battle

Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Hollywood actress Blake Lively, who is in the middle of a legal battle with the director-actor Justin Baldoni, is spending some quality time with her actor husband Ryan Reynolds.

Recently, Blake Lively, 37, shared a new selfie with her husband, 48, as they got cozy, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared the picture which was set to The Rolling Stones’ 1971 track ‘Wild Horses’.

As per ‘People’, the picture showed the actress smiling as she rested against Reynolds’ head and shoulder while wrapped up in a navy blue coat.

Ryan Reynolds, meanwhile, sported a colorful knit sweater and light blue beanie printed with the words, ‘Wrexham Lager,’ who are one of the sponsors of Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Welsh soccer team, Wrexham A.F.C.

Ryan has been supporting his wife, whom he married in 2012, amid her highly publicised legal battle with Baldoni, 41. In December 2024, Blake Lively sued Baldoni, accusing him and others of sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign, which he denies.

Justin Baldoni countersued Blake Lively, Reynolds and their publicist in January, alleging defamation and extortion. A court trial is scheduled for March 2026.

The actress’ latest social media post comes after the star attended the premiere of her new film, ‘Another Simple Favor’, her first movie to premiere since her ongoing legal issues with Baldoni began.

On March 7, the actress walked the red carpet in Austin, Texas, as her comedic-thriller sequel opened the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival. Days later, the Gossip Girl alum shared a social media recap of her time at the festival.

The actress wrote in the caption, “Watching @asimplefavor opening night @sxsw felt like a rock concert. Thank you to the very best audience”.

“Making this movie was already the gift, every element of it. To share it with you all and feel the love returned to us was the best feeling. Thank you for having us Austin”, she added.

