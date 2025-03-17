Haryana employees come under Unified Pension Scheme: CM Saini

Chandigarh, March 17 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who laid the Budget for 2025-26 on Monday, said on the lines of the Unified Pension Scheme notified by the government of India, state government employees will also be given its benefit.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister, said under this scheme, a monthly payout of at least Rs 10,000 will be given, with 30 per cent of that amount allocated as a family payout.

Both these benefits will be provided after a minimum service of 10 years.

Retired employees will receive the full benefit of the payout after 25 years of service.

This scheme will benefit approximately 2 lakh employees currently serving in the state.

He said in view of the shortage of government housing in some cities, concrete efforts will be made to provide adequate housing for government employees in every city in the coming years.

The Chief Minister said in 2025-26, the first priority of the government will be to complete the pending and incomplete works of all departments by starting them on a war footing.

To achieve this, a new portal will soon be created, similar to PM Gatishakti.

Through this, continuous review of the progress of these works will be ensured.

The Chief Minister announced that in 2025-26, a four-five km road in each city and a 10-15 km road in each district will be upgraded to a smart road.

Also, one old market in every city will be transformed into a smart market, and one street in each village will be developed into a smart street.

The Chief Minister said in the Budget that a special provision of Rs 5 crore has been made for each MLA for carrying out development work in their respective constituencies during the tenure of this Assembly.

This amount will be disbursed in three installments.

Each MLA will need to submit a prioritised list of development works totaling Rs 5 crore for their constituency.

Based on this list, Rs 1.5 crore will be released in the first instalment, according to the MLAs' priorities.

The second instalment will be Rs 1.5 crore, and the final instalment will be Rs 2 crore.

The next instalment will be released only after 70 per cent of the previous instalment has been utilised.

