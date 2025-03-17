Protesting Asha workers in Kerala to intensify stir, launch indefinite fast from Thursday

Thiruvananthapuram, March 17 (IANS) The Kerala Asha workers' protest before the state Secretariat entered its 36th day on Monday, and it was decided that from Thursday, three of them will begin an indefinite fast till their demands are met.

Many of the Asha (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers are protesting by lying down on the road in the summer heat, which saw seven of them fainting and being quickly taken to the hospital.

They are demanding a hike in their monthly honorarium from Rs 7,000 to Rs 21,000, along with retirement benefits and the clearance of pending payments.

On Monday, a steady stream of top Congress leaders including Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan, and veteran legislator Ramesh Chennithala reached the spot to support the siege that was announced by the protesters by blocking the main road to the Secretariat.

"It’s most unfortunate that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is a silent spectator to what’s happening in front of his office. Gone are the days when the Left had a soft corner for the working class, but Vijayan today is a changed man and has become extreme right," Satheesan said.

Hitting back at the Congress, ruling Left Democratic Front convenor and CPI-M legislator T.P. Ramakrishnan said that the protesters will be able to end their strike but there are some vested interests who have instigated them, so the state government is helpless.

"The ball is in their court now and the state government has nothing to do," said Ramakrishnan.

The CPI-M-led Vijayan government has come under sharp criticism not just from the Congress-led UDF and the BJP but from various sections of society and with every passing day, the support base for the Asha workers is increasing and now all eyes are on the indefinite fast starting Thursday.

