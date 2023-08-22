TN police registers case against PMK MLA for dowry harassment

Chennai, Aug 22 (IANS) The Salem police in Tamil Nadu have registered a dowry harassment case against the Mettur MLA of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), S. Sadhasivam

The case is registered on a complaint filed by M. Manoliya (24) who is the wife of Sadhasivam’s son, Shankar. In her complaint registered on August 19, Manoliya said that her family had gifted 200 sovereigns of jewelry, a car worth Rs 25 lakh and Rs 20 lakh in cash as dowry.

She said that after marriage she found that her husband Shankar had a relationship with other women. She also said that her husband's family harassed her and threatened her with dire consequences if her family did not give them more dowry.

The Suramangalam police in Salem district of Tamil Nadu registered a case against Sadhasivam, his wife Baby, his son Shankar and his daughter, Kalaivani. The police have registered case under Sections 294(b),498 (A), 406 and 506(i) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC), Under Section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act and under Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women(TNPHW) Act.

The police have also sent a report to the office of Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker as the case is registered against an MLA.

