Ultimate Table Tennis welcomes Jaipur Patriots as newest franchise

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Ultimate Table Tennis on Tuesday announced Jaipur Patriots as the seventh franchise and the latest addition to the league’s dynamic franchise roster.

Jaipur Patriots will join Goa Challengers, Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi TTC, U Mumba TT, Bengaluru Smashers and Puneri Paltan Table Tennis for Season 5. The franchisee will extend the league’s reach to a state and enable further popularisation of the sport

in the country.

The franchise-based league, promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), successfully concluded its fourth season in July and continues to grow in stature with the addition of another franchise.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of Jaipur Patriots to UTT. The inclusion of a seventh team will enhance the level of competition. The way UTT has shaped up over the years, we expect only bigger and better seasons ahead,” said UTT promoter Niraj Bajaj.

“Ultimate Table Tennis welcomes World of Krida Pvt Ltd to the family. Their inclusion is a testament to how UTT has grown over the years and how it will continue to grow. We are committed to promoting the game of table tennis and we believe that Jaipur Patriots will help us take the sport to a new region,” added Co-promoter Vita Dani.

Franchise co-owner Parina Parekh said: "We at World of Krida Pvt. Ltd. are proud to expand the Patriots family with the addition of our team Jaipur Patriots in the Ultimate Table Tennis. As an organisation our aim is to expand the reach of various sports in India and globally. With the addition of Jaipur Patriots in the UTT, we are confident that in the near future we will not only be the platform for the best paddling talents from the state in the league but for the sport nationally."

Ultimate Table Tennis has been a game-changer for Indian table tennis since its inception in 2017. Besides providing a much-needed world-class platform to Indian paddlers and bringing the top international stars to India, the league has also proved to be a dynamic tournament in the sport’s global ecosystem.

