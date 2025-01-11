TN Police launches campaign against caste discrimination in schools, colleges

Chennai, Jan 11 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Police has initiated an intense awareness campaign across schools and colleges in the southern districts of the state to combat caste discrimination.

The programmes will primarily target Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, and Kanniyakumari districts.

Director General of Police (DGP) Sankar Jiwal has instructed the Southern Range DIG, Pa Moorthy, to engage professional counsellors in these initiatives.

The move comes after a police study revealed deep-seated resentment between caste groups in the region, often resulting in violent confrontations.

These districts have witnessed numerous caste-based killings and retaliatory murders over the years, predominantly involving intermediary castes and Dalit groups.

While earlier awareness programmes have been conducted, recent assessments emphasised the need for more comprehensive interventions to address entrenched biases and foster harmony among young people.

Tirunelveli DIG stated that stringent actions will be taken against individuals inciting caste-based violence.

Special police teams have been formed to monitor pending cases related to caste conflicts, POCSO offenders, and habitual criminals to secure maximum convictions through courts.

The southern range police will also strengthen security at courts and hospitals to prevent crimes in these premises.

Notably, the region witnessed 176 murders in 2024 alone, many of which were caste-related.

Following the murder of S. Mayandi near the Tirunelveli district court on December 20, 2024, caste tensions have flared, especially on social media.

Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Silambarasan has warned against spreading hate posts online and urged the public to maintain communal harmony.

“The recent murder has led to posts aimed at creating societal friction. We will take strict action against those responsible,” he stated.

The Tirunelveli Taluk police have registered three cases so far and are actively pursuing individuals behind the offensive posts.

In 2024 as many as 27 cases of similar nature were registered, with arrests made in every instance.

Private buses in the region have also been directed not to play caste-based songs, which were previously used to glorify certain groups and offend others.

Subramanian, a software engineer from Chennai who hails from Tirunelveli, remarked: “During our school days, private buses often played songs that glorified one caste while demonizing others. This decision to ban such practices is commendable as it fosters a more inclusive environment.”

The southern districts, including Dindigul, have long been plagued by caste violence. In past years, incidents such as public beheadings and the display of severed heads shocked the nation.

In response, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin pledged decisive action to curb such atrocities.

During one such crisis, then-DGP C. Sylendra Babu directed local authorities to monitor shops selling potential weapons, like knives and axes, and ensure sales were restricted to verified domestic users.

The police are now focussed on fostering unity among various caste groups through mixed-community programmes and educational campaigns.

These initiatives aim to promote understanding and reduce caste-based animosities among school and college students.

The region’s history of caste violence underscores the urgent need for such interventions. The Tirunelveli district police remain committed to maintaining peace and curbing caste-related tensions through vigilance, enforcement, and community-building efforts.

