TN Minister Senthil Balaji moves SC after Madras HC refuses to release him on medical bail

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against an order passed by the Madras High Court refusing to grant him bail on medical grounds in connection with the alleged cash-for-jobs scam.

On October 19, a bench of Justice G. Jayachandran of the High Court refused to release the DMK leader on bail accepting the contention raised by Enforcement Directorate (ED) that Balaji is an influential person who could tamper evidence and influence witnesses if released from custody.

The anti-money laundering agency, which had arrested Balaji on June 14 this year, contended that retention of the accused as a minister in the state cabinet without any portfolio clearly indicates that he is highly influential.

The special leave petition filed before the apex court said that during the custody period, Balaji underwent a major by-pass surgery in June this year at Chennai’s Cauvery Hospital and is still under medication.

"Despite the medications that are being taken under the care of Puzhal Prison Hospital, his recovery is very slow and still suffering from chest discomfort, pain and discomfort on the left leg (surgical side). He was advised by the doctors not to sit or stand for a long time. A numbness is occurring in the legs of the petitioner often, which requires further treatment," said the plea filed through advocate Misha Rastogi.

The petition said that the High Court erroneously dismissed the bail petition filed by Balaji under section 439 of Cr.P.C read with 45(1) of PML (Prevention of Money Laundering) Act.

Before his arrest by central sleuths, Balaji was in charge of Power and Excise Departments in Tamil Nadu government. The ED has charged that the minister and his accomplices had taken money from gullible job seekers and promised them jobs in the state transport department during his tenure as the Transport Minister from 2011 to 2016 in the then AIADMK government.

