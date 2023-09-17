TN: Minister finds doctor absent during inspection; orders enquiry

Chennai, Sep 17 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday ordered a departmental enquiry against a doctor who was absent from duty at the Kancheepuram Maduramangalam upgraded Primary Health Centre.

The minister conducted a surprise inspection at the health centre on Sunday morning during which he found the doctor was not present even as his signature was noted in the attendance register.

The minister called the doctor over the phone, who responded that he was on Ayush duty.

The minister enquired the patients at the hospital who informed him that the doctor was always rude to the patients and was unresponsive to them.

A pregnant woman told the minister that she had informed the staff at the PHC of labour pain but they were unresponsive.

The Health Minister has ordered the Kancheepuram District Deputy Director of Health services to conduct a departmental inquiry and submit a report based on the complaints.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.