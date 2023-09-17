Stalin inaugurates distribution of free houses to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees

Chennai, Sep 17 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday virtually inaugurated the distribution of free houses in the state to 1,591 Sri Lankan Tamils in the first phase of the free housing scheme.

The virtual inauguration was done at a function at the Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation camp in Melmanavoor village in Vellore district.

Stalin handed over the keys of the new houses to five beneficiaries at the rehabilitation camp.

State Water Works Minister S. Duraimurugan and Rural Development Minister, I. Periyaswamy also participated in the function.

Stalin also interacted with a beneficiary through video call and said: "Now you have got your new house. However you all should take care of your new house well and that is very important."

Beneficiaries from 19 rehabilitation camps of 13 districts of the state were visibly happy when they shared their experiences with the Chief Minister virtually.

They told the Chief Minister that they had spent many sleepless nights under damaged houses all these years and that they were happy that they were now moving into well-lit concrete houses.

At presently 19,498 Sri Lankan Tamil families are residing at 104 rehabilitation camps in 29 districts in the state. Under the free housing scheme for Sri Lankan Tamils, 7,469 houses will be built for them by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) at a cost of Rs 342 crore.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.