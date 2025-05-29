TN govt proposes bus fare hike, seeks public feedback

Chennai, May 29 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has proposed a revision in bus fares across the state and has initiated a process to gather public opinion before finalising the move.

The proposed fare hike comes as part of a larger effort to address rising operational costs and modernise the public transport system. The public has been encouraged to submit their suggestions and objections regarding the fare hike either in person or by post to the office of the Transport and Road Safety Commissioner at Guindy, Chennai, said the officials.

The government has assured that feedback from commuters will be taken into serious consideration before a final decision is made.

The move to seek public opinion underscores the significance of bus transport in Tamil Nadu, where state-run buses remain the primary mode of travel for a vast majority of people, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

With lakhs of commuters depending on government buses for their daily travel, any change in fare structure is expected to have a direct impact on household expenses and overall cost of living.

Transport department officials stated that the fare revision was long overdue, with the last fare hike implemented in 2018. Over the years, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has faced growing financial burdens due to rising fuel prices, maintenance costs, and employee wages.

Officials argue that a moderate hike in fares is essential to keep the transport system running efficiently without compromising service quality or frequency.

While the government has not disclosed the exact percentage of the proposed increase, sources indicate that the hike will be implemented in a phased manner to minimise the burden on regular commuters.

Special categories such as students, senior citizens, and differently-abled passengers are likely to continue receiving concessions even after the fare revision.

Public responses will be accepted for a limited period, after which the feedback will be compiled and reviewed by a designated committee. Based on the findings, the final decision on fare revision will be taken and announced officially.

The government has urged citizens to actively participate in the feedback process, emphasising that an inclusive decision-making approach will ensure the best outcome for both the public and the transport system.

