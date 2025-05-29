Aayush Sharma’s ‘big smiles’ include wife Arpita, children Ahil and Ayat

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Actor Aayush Sharma shared a slew of images, not from big events but filled with big, toothy smiles, featuring his adorable two children and his wife, Arpita Khan, who is the youngest sister of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Aayush took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the set of his upcoming film. The post included glimpses of his children posing for photos, eating, and smiling. Some images also featured Aayush with his beautiful wife, Arpita, and the final photograph was a heartwarming family portrait.

“Not big events, just big smiles,” he wrote as the caption.

Aayush will next be seen starring alongside Sanjay Dutt in the film ‘My Punjabi Nikaah’. The comedy film also stars Annu Kapoor.

Earlier this month, Sohail Khan took to his social media handle to share the update on the development. He also revealed the film's title 'My Punjabi Nikaah'. Apart from the male leads, he also mentioned that the film will introduce a "beautiful mysterious girl", however, he kept her name under wraps.

He wrote, “My Journey of my next film titled “MY PUNJABI NIKAAH”, starring SANJAY DUTT, ANNU KAPOOR, AAYUSH SHARMA and introducing a beautiful mysterious girl has commenced with meeting The Hon’ble Governor Of Punjab, Gulab Chand Kataria Ji who was very kind and gracious while giving his blessings for the film (sic)”.

He further mentioned, “Also I was very fortunate to meet The Hon’ble CM Of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini Ji who was equally warm and kind giving his support and positive response for the filming of the film in the state of Haryana. Finally I would really like to thank from the bottom of my heart to The Hon’ble CM Of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann Ji who was very kind for meeting me taking time out from his busy schedule encouraged me to film my pet project in Punjab as well.”

Sohail said he was overwhelmed and thanked all the senior politicians who are making his ambitious journey as comfortable as possible.

He further wrote: “The love, affection, support and accommodations extended to us is highly appreciated. I sincerely thank everyone from the bottom of my heart and I will always remember your kindness for the rest of my life. God Bless you All. JAI HIND @@gulabchand_kataria @@nayabsainiofficial @bhagwantmann (sic)”.

The film's title suggests that it will include elements of two strong religions, only to offer something heartwarming and lighthearted.

