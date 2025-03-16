TN govt to promote Organic, natural farming across state

Chennai, March 16 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has announced a series of awareness programmes and initiatives to promote organic and natural farming across the state.

These efforts will include the establishment of natural farming clusters, marketing support for organic products, and financial incentives for farmers transitioning to organic practices.

State Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam stated that the government has allocated Rs 12 crore to implement various activities in 37 districts to encourage organic farming.

As part of the National Mission on Natural Farming, a two-year programme will be launched to establish natural farming clusters, benefiting 7,500 farmers. Additionally, the agriculture department will organise exposure visits for 38,600 higher secondary school and college students to organic farms across Tamil Nadu, aiming to create awareness among the younger generation about sustainable agricultural practices.

To encourage farmers who have achieved organic status, the state will provide financial incentives. Farmers seeking organic certification will be fully exempt from the certification fee, making it easier for them to comply with organic farming standards.

The government has also announced the introduction of the ‘Nammazhvar Award’ for the Best Organic Farmer, which will be awarded to three farmers in the 2025-26 financial year. Each recipient will receive a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh.

To maintain the quality of organically cultivated products, including traditional rice varieties, vegetables, and spices, the government will establish four quality control laboratories at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU). These laboratories, located in Chennai, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, and Madurai, will help farmers test their organic produce to meet premium market standards. The amount of Rs 6.16 crore has been allocated for this initiative.

To further support organic farming, an additional Rs 3.5 crore will be invested in the production of organic manure. The government also announced a special package for the 29 non-delta districts of Tamil Nadu to increase paddy cultivation and food grain production.

Currently, paddy is cultivated on 34 lakh acres in these districts. To boost production during the Kar, Kuruvai, and Sornavari seasons, farmers will receive subsidies for machine planting and access to quality-certified seeds. The amount of Rs 102 crore has been allocated for this initiative. Additionally, subsidies will be provided for pesticide residue testing, and organic farmers will receive support for certification fees.

To ensure better market access for organic and natural farming products, the government will facilitate their sale in government buildings such as the Poomalai market complex. This will help farmers directly connect with consumers and promote organic produce in local markets. With these comprehensive initiatives, the Tamil Nadu government aims to enhance organic farming, improve food quality, and create sustainable agricultural practices across the state.

