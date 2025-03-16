Subhash Ghai promises to bring back the magic of cinema with ‘novel stories’

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has promised to revive the magic of cinema with fresh, novel stories that captivate audiences.

In his latest Instagram post, Ghai expressed his commitment to delivering unique and engaging narratives that will bring a new wave of excitement to the industry, aiming to redefine the cinematic experience for viewers. On Saturday, the filmmaker shared a candid photo of him alongside a note that read, “Mukta arts today is not looking for stars but only refined dedicated film directors n good deeper writers for big screen for pan cinema world wide.”

He added, “We will be Bringing back the magic of cinema in indian theatres once again with novel stories for everyone As our mukta arts have been traditionally attempting to achieve this since 1978 KARZ @muktaartsltd @muktaa2cinemas @whistling_woods @rahul77.”

In the image, Ghai could be seen sitting on a chair as he strikes a pose looking away from the camera.

Yesterday, on the occasion of Holi, Subhash Ghai posted a photo of Shah Rukh Khan, drenched in colours, from one of his movies and captioned it, “When movie industry celebrates Holi it’s just a symbol of unity of india irrespective of religions cast rich or poor. We just dance together on this day I remember those days when everyone danced at my place with full of genuine love.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Taal’ director recently joined trade analyst Komal Nahta on the popular podcast "Game Changers.". During the conversation, Ghai delved into the crucial role music has played in his films. Renowned for creating several musical blockbusters, the director shared his distinctive approach to integrating music into his storytelling, highlighting how he views it as a key element in enhancing the narrative of his movies.

Subhash Ghai shared, “In our time, when we had even bigger musical hits, there was only one difference: I considered music as poetry. For me, Anand Bakshi was even greater than Laxmikant Pyarelal and Rahman. I used to write the spoken dialogue in the movie, and you [Anand Bakshi] were writing the singing dialogues. And when we wrote the 'antara' (stanza), it felt like he knew my story better than I did.”

Ghai’s most notable films include “Kalicharan,” “Vishwanath,” “Karz,” "Hero,” “Meri Jung,” “Karma,” Ram Lakhan, “Khalnayak,” “Pardes,” and “Taal.”

