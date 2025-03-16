I was more focused on Draper's game than myself: Alcaraz on Indian Wells SF loss

Indian Wells, March 16 (IANS) Carlos Alcaraz has said that his nerves and being too focused on Jack Draper's strong game led to his defeat in the three-set semi-final to the British lefty at the Indian Wells Open.

Seeking a third consecutive title at the year’s first ATP Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells, the second-seeded Spaniard saw his 16-match winning streak in the desert come to an end after losing to Draper 6-1, 0-6, 6-4 in the semifinal.

“I always say that I have to be focused on myself, on my own game. I think today I was more worried about his level, his game, than myself… So when you're thinking more about the opponent than yourself, then it is a big problem," the former World No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion was quoted by ATP Tour.

“So that's what happened today. Since the beginning of the day, since the morning, I was thinking about his game, because he's really tough, he's really solid, and it's going to be a really physical match," he added.

Alcaraz was seen having an extended conversation with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero before the match. Asked about the discussion, Alcaraz said, “It has been a difficult day for me. I didn't practise well. I didn't feel myself well on court.

“Even in the warming up on court, I was missing a lot. I didn't feel my shots. So that's why I was talking with Juan Carlos on the bike, because I was a little bit mad with myself about the way I warmed up on court.

“I didn't approach the match in the best way that I could. So I was nervous during the whole day, in the practice before the match."

Disappointed to see his bid end to join only Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer as three-peat champions in Indian Wells, thr Spaniard said he would use the defeat as a learning experience and motivation to rebound at the Miami Open, which begins next Wednesday.

“How much it's gonna take to take the upset? Not too much. Not too much. Because I consider myself a person who learns from the fails, from the losses. The last time that I lost here was the semifinal; I won Miami, so I think I will go for it. I will learn from that match, and I will make the most of myself in Miami," said Alcaraz.

