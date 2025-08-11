TN fishermen on indefinite strike in Rameswaram in protest against frequent arrests by Sri Lankan Navy

Chennai, Aug 11 (IANS) The fishing community in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram has gone on an indefinite strike after seven fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) while fishing.

Tension has gripped the area. The arrests took place a day ago when the fishermen, operating from Rameswaram, were allegedly intercepted mid-sea by Sri Lankan naval personnel. Their mechanised fishing boat was also seized.

Following their detention, the seven fishermen were produced before the Mannar Court in Sri Lanka on Sunday. The court remanded them in custody until August 21. Subsequently, they were shifted to the Vavuniya Prison in Sri Lanka.

The arrests triggered an emergency meeting of all fishermen’s associations in the Rameswaram harbour area.

During the meeting, a resolution was passed urging the immediate release of the detained fishermen and their seized boat.

The associations demanded that both the state and Central governments take urgent diplomatic steps to secure their release and prevent such incidents from recurring.

As part of the agitation, the fishermen of Rameswaram began an indefinite strike from Monday, refraining from venturing into the sea for fishing.

Over 700 mechanised fishing boats have remained anchored at the shore since the strike began. Fishermen’s leaders said the strike was necessary to send a strong message to both the Indian and Sri Lankan authorities about the repeated arrests, which have severely affected their livelihood.

“We cannot continue like this, not knowing when one of us will be taken away. We need a lasting solution,” one association leader told reporters.

The strike has brought the local fishing economy to a standstill. More than 10,000 people, including those directly involved in fishing and those engaged in allied trades such as auctioning, net making, boat repair, and fish transport, have been affected.

According to fishermen’s representatives, the daily economic loss due to the strike runs into several crores of rupees, as Rameswaram is a major fishing hub in Tamil Nadu.

They warned that the strike would continue until concrete action is taken to secure the release of the arrested fishermen and to ensure their safety while fishing in Indian waters.

Incidents of the Sri Lankan Navy arresting Tamil Nadu fishermen for alleged maritime boundary violations have been recurring for years, with calls for stronger diplomatic interventions gaining urgency after each episode.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.