TN farmers use PM-KISAN funds for meeting agri and personal expenses, thank Modi govt

Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu), March 19 (IANS) Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), one of the flagship schemes of the Modi government was launched in 2019, to assist and empower the farmers by providing them with financial aid. Farmers across the country are taking advantage of this aid, in meeting their agricultural as well as personal expenses.

Nagaraj, a farmer from Tamil Nadu shared his experience with IANS and elaborated on how it benefitted him as well as fellow villagers.

Nagaraj, a resident of Singarapettai in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu said that the Rs 6,000 yearly aid under PM-KISAN is helping many like him, in buying pesticides and fertilizers for the crops.

“It also helps us in meeting family's needs such as food and pharmacy in troublesome times,” he said.

“Our family has been doing agriculture and farming for many generations. My grandfather, grandmother and parents were all into farming,” he added.

He further stated that many villagers like him are grateful to PM Modi for launching such a scheme which helps them in more ways than one and also equips them with resources to deal with unforeseen challenges.

Meanwhile, the latest instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme was released by PM Modi on February 24 from Bihar’s Bhagalpur. This event alone saw more than 9.8 crore farmers including 2.41 crore female farmers benefitting through the 19th instalment release. A huge financial tranche of more than Rs 22,000 crore was transferred directly into more than 9.8 crore farmers’ accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), reinforcing the government's commitment to farmer welfare and agricultural prosperity.

Notably, the PM-KISAN scheme is a central government scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2019, with an aim to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under the scheme, financial assistance of Rs 6,000/- per year is transferred in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 into the Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of farmers, through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

