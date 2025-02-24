TN Chief Minister launches 1,000 ‘CM Pharmacies’ to provide subsidised medicines

Chennai, Feb 24 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday launched 1,000 'Mudhalvar Marundhagams' (CM’s Pharmacies) across the state to provide medicines at subsidised rates.

These pharmacies, established by the Cooperation Department, are part of the first phase of the initiative.

The official launch took place at the Anna Centenary Library campus on Monday.

The initiative was first announced by Stalin during his Independence Day speech on August 15, 2024, as a means to make essential medicines more affordable, particularly for middle-class patients seeking treatment at private hospitals.

During his speech on the occasion, Stalin highlighted that while government hospitals provide free treatment for the poor, many middle-class families struggle with the high cost of medicines, especially for chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension. He emphasised that ‘Mudhalvar Marundhagams’ would help bridge this gap by offering generic and essential medicines at significantly reduced prices.

The Chief Minister also announced that pharmacists and cooperative societies running these pharmacies would receive subsidies of up to Rs 3 lakh. Additionally, medicines would be available at discounts of up to 75 per cent, making healthcare more accessible.

Of the 1,000 newly launched pharmacies, 500 will be managed by cooperative societies, while the remaining 500 will be run by qualified pharmacists and entrepreneurs.

Stalin reiterated the DMK government’s commitment to prioritising education and healthcare, despite financial constraints. He asserted that these welfare measures were being implemented solely for the benefit of the people of Tamil Nadu, "without being hindered by restrictions imposed by the Union government".

Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam cited a 2020 survey by STEPS, which found that 30 per cent of the state’s population aged 18-69 had high blood pressure, while 18 per cent were affected by diabetes. Given the high disease burden, many families spend a significant portion of their income on medicines and Muruganandam stated that the newly launched pharmacies would help reduce this financial strain.

The event was attended by several key officials, including Ministers K.R. Periakaruppan, Ma. Subramanian, P.K. Sekar Babu, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, Chennai South MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and other senior officials.

With plans to expand the number of ‘Mudhalvar Marundhagams’ across Tamil Nadu, the initiative aims to ensure that affordable medicines reach more people, reinforcing the state government’s commitment to public health.

