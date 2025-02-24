Bundelkhand region may attract investors as PM Modi highlights Ken-Betwa river linking project

Bhopal, Feb 24 (IANS) With the earnest emphasis and proclamation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the substantial investment in the Ken-Betwa river linking project, the allure of this relatively less prosperous Bundelkhand region of the state has captured the interest of numerous investors.

Addressing a distinguished assembly of both domestic and international investors at the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal on Monday, Prime Minister Modi extolled the Rs 45,000 crore Ken-Betwa river linking project as a testament to his administration's ongoing endeavours in river interlinking, water conservation, and effective water management.

A reputable investor, requesting anonymously to IANS, remarked, "Should the project progress early, it will attract numerous investors to the Bundelkhand region, particularly in water-intensive industries such as textiles, which the Prime Minister highlighted today."

He added that the investor is looking for a greenfield project in any of the three sectors textile, technology and tourism.

Despite the perennial Ken-Betwa rivers, the Bundelkhand region remains parched, enduring perennial water shortages, especially during the searing summer months.

In December last year, the Prime Minister ceremoniously laid the foundation stone for this ambitious initiative. These concerted efforts are poised to significantly enhance investment opportunities across various sectors.

Presently, the Bundelkhand region enjoys the presence of national and international hotel brands, in Khajuraho and near Panna National Park, a renowned tiger sanctuary.

The Ken-Betwa River Project has previously encountered formidable challenges related to forest and environmental clearances, as well as reaching a consensus on key issues between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. However, the two states have now reached an accord on various points concerning the sharing of water from this eagerly anticipated river-linking project.

This project, anticipated to benefit approximately 6.5 million people in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, is slated for completion within an eight-year timeframe, with a budgetary allocation of approximately Rs 45,000 crore.

The confluence of the Ken and Betwa rivers—both tributaries of the Yamuna—aims to supply water to the drought-stricken Bundelkhand region, encompassing nine districts in Madhya Pradesh and four in Uttar Pradesh.

According to central government projections, the project is expected to irrigate 1.062 million hectares of land (0.811 million hectares in Madhya Pradesh and 0.251 million hectares in Uttar Pradesh), provide drinking water to approximately 6.2 million people, and generate 103 megawatts of hydropower and 27 megawatts of solar power.

However, government estimates also indicate that around 6,600 families will be displaced and approximately 4.5 million trees will be felled as a result of the project.

Upon completion, the Daudhan dam will inundate a significant portion of the Panna Tiger Reserve, which had been devoid of tigers as recently as 2009.

According to the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department, the reserve now boasts a thriving population of 90 tigers, including males, females, and cubs.

