TN BJP slams Trump’s tariff war, hails PM Modi’s diplomatic moves

Chennai, Sep 2 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu BJP on Tuesday stated that US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports has undermined decades of cooperation between Washington and New Delhi, and has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s diplomatic moves.

In a statement issued by Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad, the party said Trump’s move, effective August 27, 2025, not only threatens key Indian industries such as textiles, jewellery, and machinery but also risks destabilising the global trade order.

The tariffs, justified by Trump as retaliation for India’s continued purchase of Russian oil during the Ukraine conflict, were described as a mix of “economic coercion and personal vendetta”.

Reports suggest Trump’s frustration at being excluded from mediating the India-Pakistan conflict earlier this year may have also influenced the decision.

Prasad noted that Trump’s policies have pushed India to diversify its global partnerships, bringing New Delhi closer to Beijing and Moscow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China was highlighted as evidence of India’s pragmatic diplomacy. The visit, PM Modi’s first to China since 2018, saw agreements on fertiliser trade and plans to resume passenger flights, signalling a thaw in relations.

Russia has played a key role as mediator, strengthening the emerging Russia-India-China (RIC) framework. International criticism of Trump’s tariffs has been widespread. Former US officials, including John Kerry and John Bolton, warned that the decision could isolate the US and drive India further into the orbit of Russia and China.

Economist Jeffrey Sachs branded the move “the stupidest tactical error in US foreign policy,” while the country's courts have already questioned its legality.

By contrast, PM Modi’s approach was described as one of stability and respect. Over 11 years in office, the prime minister has expanded India’s influence through cooperative diplomacy, strengthening energy security, and advocating a multipolar Asia.

“India is not abandoning the US,” the statement said, “but asserting its right to an independent foreign policy”. The Tamil Nadu BJP leader said, “The world is watching,” and added, “It is clear that PM Modi’s vision of cooperation stands in sharp contrast to Trump’s confrontation”.

