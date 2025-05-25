TN BJP holds boat rally in Chennai to support Operation Sindoor

Chennai, May 25 (IANS) In a show of solidarity with India’s coastal communities and maritime heritage, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a symbolic boat rally in support of the Operation Sindoor on Sunday.

Though police denied permission for a full-scale rally, the event was conducted in a limited stretch of sea off the Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai. The event was coordinated by Tamil Nadu BJP State Secretary Sathish Kumar and led by Tamil Nadu BJP Fishermen Wing President Munusamy.

Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, National Co-Incharge for BJP Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, attended the rally as chief guest, along with senior party leaders including BJP State Spokesperson ANS Prasad, Sports Wing President Amar Prasad, and North Chennai East District President NL Nagaraj.

Speaking after the rally, Reddy emphasised the BJP’s commitment to empowering the fishing community and strengthening coastal security.

“Operation Sindoor symbolises our respect for the seas and the communities that depend on them. The BJP will continue to work closely with fishermen to ensure their welfare and safety,” he said.

Following the rally, BJP leaders and participants gathered with fishermen and their families to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat radio address.

The session turned into an interactive discussion, where Reddy elaborated on the various government schemes and initiatives highlighted by the Prime Minister, particularly those that benefit coastal and fishing communities.

Fishermen present at the event expressed their appreciation for the Prime Minister’s focus on India’s heritage, cultural unity, and economic empowerment.

Several attendees pledged to regularly tune in to Mann Ki Baat at their homes going forward.

“The Prime Minister speaks for every Indian, and his words resonate deeply with us,” said one of the fishermen. “We feel seen, heard, and respected.”

The event served as a boost to the BJP’s grassroots outreach among Tamil Nadu’s coastal population, reaffirming its focus on community engagement and inclusive development.

