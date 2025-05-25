Op Sindoor: CDS visits Northern & Western Commands HQs for review meetings with planners and executors

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Sunday visited the Army’s Northern Command at Udhampur, and Western Command at Chandimandir Military Station, for discussions with their commanders, Lt General Pratik Sharma and Lt General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, respectively and senior staff officers actively involved in the planning and execution of Operation Sindoor.

The CDS conducted a strategic review and operational assessment in the northern and western theatres during the visit.

At Udhampur, Gen Chauhan was briefed on the success of the Northern Army in neutralising the terror network, the adversary’s assets that supported terror and countermeasures taken to protect their own military assets & civil population during the Operation.

He was also apprised about the command's efforts for the rehabilitation of the civilians of the border areas who were targeted by the adversary.

Lt Gen Sharma gave an update on the command's continued operational & logistics preparedness and assured the CDS of its commitment in protecting the borders, while also launching an all-out effort to eradicate terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir.

At Chandimandir, Lt Gen Katiyar gave a comprehensive briefing on the kinetic & non-kinetic punitive response during Operation Sindoor.

A detailed overview of the operational environment, defence preparedness, and key outcomes of the operation was provided, while underscoring the prevailing security situation along the Western borders.

The Western Army commander also gave inputs on technological infusion and enhanced logistics capability, which contributed to its high operational efficiency, real-time situational awareness, and strengthening of its military capability.

The CDS was also given an insight into Veterans’ Care & Medicare facilities extended to serving & retired personnel, reflecting the Indian Army’s firm commitment tothe welfare of those who serve the national cause.

General Chauhan remembered the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor, lauding the valour, resolve, precision & discipline of all ranks. He acknowledged the operational excellence achieved by the field formations responsible for the Northern and Western borders in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab.

The CDS commended the overall synergy & timely accomplishment of operational tasks under challenging conditions. He emphasised the importance of continued vigilance, jointness & synergy across the Services to address evolving threats. He exhorted them to render a helping hand in the rehabilitation of the civilians who were targeted by the adversary.

The visit concluded with the CDS expressing his deep appreciation for the exemplary conduct and successful execution of military operations which reaffirmed the faith reposed by the nation in its Armed Forces. He attributed the overall success achieved in attaining national security objectives to high morale, discipline and unwavering commitment of the Indian Army.

