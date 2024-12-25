TN BJP to hold meeting with Amit Shah on Dec 27 ahead of 2026 Assembly polls

Chennai, Dec 25 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP will hold a closed-door meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chennai on December 27 ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

The BJP in Tamil Nadu, which failed to secure any seats in the 2024 general elections, is looking to strategise for the future.

Amit Shah is expected to gather feedback from senior party leaders regarding potential alliances for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The BJP currently has four MLAs in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, largely due to its earlier alliance with the AIADMK.

During his visit, Amit Shah will also likely attend the first death anniversary of DMDK founder and Tamil film icon Captain Vijayakanth on December 28.

Home Minister Shah's participation in this event has sparked significant interest across political circles, as it could have far-reaching implications for BJP's alliances in the state.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the DMDK, allied with the AIADMK, narrowly lost the Virudhunagar seat to Congress leader Manickam Tagore by a margin of just 4,379 votes.

Analysts suggest that had the BJP been part of the AIADMK-led alliance, the coalition could have won several key seats in Tamil Nadu.

According to BJP sources, Amit Shah will arrive in Chennai on the evening of December 27.

He will engage in a closed-door meeting with senior BJP leaders to discuss the current political scenario, organisational elections, and strategies for the 2026 Assembly polls.

On December 28, Home Minister Shah will visit Tiruvannamalai, a town known for its spiritual significance, where he will inaugurate the newly constructed BJP district headquarters.

This move is seen as part of the BJP's efforts to strengthen its foothold in the region.

Later, the Union Home Minister will visit the Arunachaleswarar Temple, accompanied by senior party functionaries.

Following his engagements in Tiruvannamalai, Home Minister Shah will return to Chennai and depart for New Delhi, concluding his visit.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Congress unit has announced black flag protests against Amit Shah's visit.

The protests are in response to his controversial remarks about B.R. Ambedkar.

State Congress President K. Selvaperunthagai said on his official X account that he would lead the demonstrations, calling for all those who believe in democracy and the Indian Constitution to unite in protest.

In his post, Selvaperunthagai wrote, "Let all of us who believe in democracy and the Indian Constitution unite."

