TMC leader gets 10-year imprisonment in 2019 Birbhum blast case

Kolkata, Feb 15 (IANS) A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Saturday sentenced three convicts in connection with the blast at Gangpur in Birbhum district of West Bengal in September 2019 to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The three convicts who were sentenced on Saturday by the NIA court include local Trinamool Congress leader Bablu Mondal. His two sons Mrityunjay Mondal and Niranjan Mondal, who are currently absconding, were also pronounced the same sentence on Saturday.

At the same time, a financial penalty of Rs 10,000 was imposed on each of the three convicts. All three were convicted by the special court last Thursday.

The blast took place at Bablu Mondal’s residence in Gangpur on September 20, 2019. The intensity of the blast was such that the entire roof of the residence was blown off and the building collapsed.

However, fortunately, there was no casualty following the blast since no one was there at the residence during the blast.

The police initially launched the investigation and registered cases against the three accused and arrested all of them. However, they managed to get the bail. After being released on bail, the two sons of Bablu Mondal went absconding.

Later, the NIA took over the investigation following an order of the Calcutta High Court and arrested Bablu Mondal again. The central investigating agency submitted a chargesheet at the special court of NIA in the matter in September 2022.

In the chargesheet, NIA mentioned that huge explosives items were stocked at Bablu Mondal’s residence to create political terror in the area. Altogether statements of 28 witnesses were recorded at the NIA court during the trial process.

Birbhum district has been in the news frequently for recovery of explosives items from time to time.

