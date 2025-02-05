Tiwari, BJP leaders exercise franchise, urge Delhiites to cast votes

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Delhi BJP leaders on Wednesday exercised their franchise for the Assembly elections and urged Delhiites to actively participate in the democratic process.

As polling continues across all 70 Assembly constituencies, BJP leaders emphasised the need for a government focussed on development, governance, and the welfare of the people.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari cast his vote along with his wife at a polling booth in East Delhi. Before voting, he declared, "Today marks the end of an 'AAPda' and the beginning of the BJP's journey after 27 years. The BJP is going to form a government in Delhi -- this is the voice of every area and community. I appeal to people to cast their votes for the better future of Delhi."

Confident of victory, Tiwari added, "The BJP is winning for sure; but most importantly, Delhi should win. The Delhi that the youth wants, the education Delhi wants, has been ruined by this government. The youth will now choose the BJP."

BJP candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, Parvesh Verma, also cast his vote along with his family.

Speaking to IANS, Verma said, "The biggest issue in Delhi is to form a good government. The people of Delhi have understood their (AAP's) lies. A good government will be formed, and the Bharatiya Janata Party will lead it. I urge the people of Delhi to come out in large numbers and vote for a good government."

Outlining the BJP's vision, he added, "We will develop the Yamuna Riverfront just like the Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat. The BJP will definitely form a government here."

Verma's wife echoed the sentiment, and told IANS, "I have voted for PM Modi's double-engine government, trusting his guarantees. Just like other states are progressing under his leadership, Delhi also needs development. Delhi should become a trustworthy capital and be beautified."

Verma's daughter, after casting her vote, told IANS, "There were so many complaints from the people of Delhi, especially from New Delhi. Keeping all those problems in mind, we have cast our votes -- from electricity to water."

BJP candidate from the Bijwasan Assembly constituency, Kailash Gahlot, cast his vote along with his wife and daughter.

Gahlot's wife, Moushumi Mishra Gahlot, told IANS, "People want a change, and I'm sure this time BJP will form a government."

His daughter, Jahnavi Gahlot, added, "I have been to many places for campaigning, and I believe there is a huge need for change in Bijwasan. There is a lot of work to be done. If my father wins, it will definitely happen. Just like he worked for the past 10 years in Najafgarh, he will do the same here if given a chance."

Kailash Gahlot also took to social media, posting, "Voting is not just your right but also your duty. Come out of your homes, vote in large numbers, and make your invaluable contribution to building a strong, developed, and responsible government."

"Vote for Delhi, vote for change, vote for a Viksit Bharat," he added.

BJP candidate from Malviya Nagar, Satish Upadhyay, also cast his vote.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "The lotus is blooming everywhere, the 'AAPda' is losing, BJP is coming. There's enthusiasm everywhere, and it's all about the lotus. We are confidently claiming to win all the seats here."

BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam, after voting, said, "I am very happy. The public wants change and is voting for it. The promises made by Kejriwal, like providing clean water, cleaning the Yamuna, building better roads, and making beautiful lakes, have not been fulfilled."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.