Tisca Chopra calls Jugjugg Jeeyo 'the most pleasant shoot ever'

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actress Tisca Chopra played the role of Meera Malhotra, Anil Kapoor's character's love interest in the 2022 release, "Jugjugg Jeeyo".

Recalling her time on the set of the drama, Tisca termed it as one of her most pleasant shoots ever.

Talking about her experience of working on the family comedy, she penned on her Instagram handle, "3 years of #jugjugjiyo .. and my second film with the brilliant @raj_a_mehta & @dharmamovies ..

One of the most pleasant shoots ever, with my forever fav @anilskapoor and the ever delightful @neetu54

Comedies are super fun to shoot and I am sending a wish into the universe to for my next comic turn."

Her post further included some of her scenes from the drama, along with selfies with co-stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Singh.

Directed by Raj Mehta, "Jugjugg Jeeyo" also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Manish Paul, and Prajakta Koli in prominent roles, along with others.

Produced by Dharma Productions, along with Viacom18 Studios, the project completed 3 years of release on Tuesday.

Commemorating the occasion, the cast members - Varun, Kiara, and Manish penned special social media posts.

Earlier, Tisca penned an appreciation post after watching Aamir Khan's

"Sitaare Zameen Par".

"Sitaare is all heart! What stayed with me is how gently and powerfully the film establishes the idea that everyone’s normal is different. This isn’t a sob story—it’s an empowering one..What moved me most was how the neurodivergent adults are portrayed (and for once by neurodivergent actors) —not with pity or exaggerated kindness, but with something far more beautiful: normalcy. Everyday, natural, joyous normalcy. Like anyone else. And that’s what makes this film truly special," she penned.

Praising Aamir for his creativity, Tisca added, "Having worked with Aamir on Taare Zameen Par and followed his extraordinary body of work over the years, my admiration for him—as both an actor and a filmmaker—only continues to grow."

