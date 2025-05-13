Time for ‘Make in India and Make for World’ has truly arrived: Defence expert Sanjeev Srivastava

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) As India marks the success of 'Operation Sindoor' and reinforces its stand on terrorism, Defence Expert Sanjeev Srivastava has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strategic focus on self-reliance in Defence manufacturing, saying that the era of ‘Make in India and Make for the World’ has truly arrived.

Speaking to IANS, Srivastava reflected on the Prime Minister’s recent address to the nation, which laid out India's evolving approach toward terrorism and national security.

He highlighted how the Prime Minister emphasised the growing role of indigenous Defence equipment in India's military responses, especially during recent operations involving Pakistan.

“PM Modi made it clear that many of the weapons and defence systems used during 'Operation Sindoor' were developed under the 'Make in India' initiative. These homegrown technologies performed exceptionally in counter-terrorism and cross-border operations,” Srivastava said.

He further explained that India's commitment to research and development in the Defence sector is not just aimed at fulfilling domestic needs, but also at strengthening India's position as a global supplier.

“India is no longer just a buyer, we are moving towards co-production, co-development, and eventually exporting Defence systems to friendly nations,” he noted.

Srivastava also praised the achievements of Indian Defence organisations like DRDO, and cited examples such as INS Vikrant, Tejas fighter jets, and various missile systems as symbols of India’s growing Defence capabilities.

“India is now manufacturing its aircraft carriers, jets, and advanced missile systems. The speed at which we are moving toward self-reliance is remarkable,” he added.

On foreign collaborations, Srivastava stressed that India encourages international Defence companies to establish manufacturing bases within the country. “We’re inviting global partners not just to sell, but to build in India, creating jobs and boosting local capabilities,” he said.

In conclusion, Srivastava reiterated that India’s Defence vision is no longer limited to national security. “Our objective is not just self-defence, but becoming a trusted global defence partner. That is the essence of ‘Make in India and Make for the World’.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.