Cargo handled by India’s major ports surges to record 855 million tonnes in FY25

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) The country’s major ports registered an impressive growth in cargo handling to touch a record 855 million tonnes in FY 2024-25, which represents a 4.3 per cent increase compared to the corresponding figure of 819 million tonnes in FY 2023-24, the government said on Tuesday.

The increase in traffic was driven by higher container throughput (10 per cent), fertiliser cargo handling (13 per cent), POL (petroleum, oil and lubricants) (3 per cent), and handling of miscellaneous commodities (31 per cent) compared to the previous fiscal year, said the Ministry of Ports and Shipping.

Among commodities handled at major ports, POL led the charts with a volume of 254.5 million tonnes (29.8 per cent), followed by container traffic at 193.5 million tonnes (22.6 per cent), coal at 186.6 million tonnes (21.8 per cent) and other cargo categories such as iron ore, pellets, fertilisers, and more in FY 2024-25.

For the first time in the history of major ports -- the Paradip Port Authority (PPA) and Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) -- surpassed the 150-million-tonne cargo handling mark, reinforcing their status as key hubs of maritime trade and operational excellence. Meanwhile, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) set a record by handling 7.3 million TEUs, reflecting a 13.5 per cent year-on-year growth.

Indian ports collectively allocated 962 acres of land for port-led industrialisation, projected to generate an income of Rs 7,565 crore in FY 2024-25. Furthermore, lessees are expected to make future investments of Rs 68,780 crore on the allotted land, reaffirming investor confidence in port-led development.

Private sector participation has been instrumental in this transformation, with investments in PPP projects at major ports increasing threefold, from Rs 1,329 crore in FY 2022-23 to Rs 3,986 crore in FY 2024-25, highlighting strong investor confidence.

Operational performance continued to improve in FY 2024-25, with Pre-Berthing Detention (PBD) Time (on port account) improving by about 36 per cent compared to FY 2023-24. Financially, major ports witnessed an 8 per cent increase in total income in FY 2024-25, rising to Rs 24,203 crore from Rs 22,468 crore in FY 2023-24. Similarly, operating surplus grew 7 per cent to Rs 12,314 crore in FY 2024-25 from Rs 11,512 crore in FY 2023-24.

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, "The ministry has worked tirelessly to modernize port infrastructure, enhance operational efficiency, and foster private sector participation, paving the way for unprecedented growth in India's maritime sector".

"From record-breaking cargo handling to significant improvements in operational parameters and financial performance, the achievements of FY 2024-25 reflect the resilience and readiness of our ports to support India's growing trade ambitions," he added.

Between FY 2014-15 and FY 2024-25, cargo volumes surged from 581 million tonnes to approximately 855 million tonnes, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4 per cent.

Major ports' financial performance has been equally impressive, with total income more than doubling over the past decade from Rs 11,760 crore in FY 2014-15 to Rs 24,203 crore in FY 2024-25, registering a 7.5 per cent CAGR over 10 years.

