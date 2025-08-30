Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 trailer unleashes rage, bloodshed all in the name of love

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Packed with extreme rage, relentless bloodshed and unstoppable action, Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 trailer teases the franchise’s “most brutal chapter” yet, unveiled by the makers on Saturday.

Tiger took to Instagram, where he shared the over-three-minute long trailer, where Tiger’s Ronnie is all ready for a face off against legendary star Sanjay Dutt, who plays the antagonist.

“The bloodiest love story of the year starts here. Yaha, Har Aashiq Ek Villain Hai… #Baaghi4Trailer Out Now Link in Bio #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4 Directed by @nimmaaharsha Releasing in cinemas on 5th Sept 2025 @rajat__aroraa @dopswamyjgowda @diptijindal @nadiadwalagrandson @tseries.official @penmovies,” Tiger wrote as the caption.

The trailer begins with Tiger Shroff doing what he does best — beating the bad guys as he sets out in search of his ladylove, Alisha, played by Harnaaz Sandhu.

What follows is a storm of blood, bone-crunching action and high-voltage drama as he is unable to find her and is told that she’s just a figment of his imagination. The trailer also gives a fiery glimpse of Sonam Bajwa flaunting her action skills.

The video ends with with Tiger’s chilling one-liner: “Maine pehle bhi bola tha, jo tumhara torture hai… woh mera warm-up hai” which aligns with the “bloodiest love story” tag for the film.

“Baaghi 4” marks a bold new chapter, earning an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC, an audacious move that underscores its raw, unfiltered cinematic style for the first time for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's banner.

With a screenplay and story penned by Sajid Nadiadwala and direction by A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 blends style with substance, adrenaline with emotion.

The music is already setting the mood chart-topping tracks like Guzaara, Bahli Sohni, and Akeli Laila are resonating with audiences across the board.

“Baaghi 4” hits theatres on September 5.

