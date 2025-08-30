Hyderabad Schools Advised to Promote Bus Transport to Reduce Traffic Jams

The Cyberabad police have gone out of their way to solve the increasing problem of traffic congestion near schools in the city. In a recent coordination meeting with school managements and principals, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dr. Gajarao Bhupal stressed the need to decrease the number of private cars plying on the roads and asked schools to encourage the use of buses.

Solutions to Traffic Congestion

To ease the jam, Dr. Bhupal proposed the following measures:

Optimization of Bus Routes: Proper route planning of buses so that there is no overlapping and no traffic jams.

Staggered School Hours: Rescheduling school hours so that all the students are not let out at the same time, thus decreasing peak hour traffic.

Awareness Campaigns: Organizing awareness campaigns with parents to encourage carpooling and restrict the use of personal vehicles.

Clear Transportation Rules: Providing clear transportation rules to parents to facilitate a safe and smooth journey for students.

Ensuring Student Safety

To provide safety to students, schools have been instructed to provide regular alcohol tests for bus conductors and drivers. This step is taken to avoid any possible risks and ensure the students' safety during the journey.

Coordination for Smooth Traffic Facilitation

The traffic police have assured schools of cooperation in traffic management and congestion. They will lend a hand with signals and manage school buses' movements during rush hours. Dr. Bhupal requested the cooperation of schools as well as parents' cooperation in adopting these measures to make traffic safe and smooth for all.

A Step Towards a Solution

With coordination, the Cyberabad traffic police and schools can manage traffic and make the commute safe and efficient for students. The move is a step in the direction of solving the city's increasing issues of traffic management and making transport more sustainable and responsible.

