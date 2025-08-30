Ganesh Visarjan 2025 Muhurat: Morning, Afternoon, Evening & Night Timings

The 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, which started from August 27, 2025, will conclude with Anant Chaturdashi on September 6. This special day is the day of immersion of the idol of Lord Ganesha, indicating the goodbye of Bappa.

Auspicious Muhurat for Ganesh Visarjan

Auspicious times for Ganesh Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi are as follows:

Morning Muhurat (Shubha): 07:36 AM to 09:10 AM

Afternoon Muhurt (Chara, Labha, Amrita): 12:19 PM to 05:02 PM

Evening Muhurat (Labha): 06:37 PM - 08:02 PM

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara): 09:28 PM - 01:45 AM, September 7

Early Morning Muhurat (Labha): 04:36 AM - 06:02 AM, September 7

Ganesh Visarjan on Other Days

Although Anant Chaturdashi is the auspicious day for Ganesh Visarjan, devotees may also say goodbye to Lord Ganesha on other festival days. Some other days favored by devotees are:

Day 1: Ganesh Visarjan may be done on day one itself, following the completion of the puja.

Day 1.5: Bappa may also be bid adieu by devotees after one and half days (August 28).

Day 3: Auspicious times for Day 3 Ganesh Visarjan are on August 29.

Day 5: Devotees may immerse the idol on August 31, with auspicious times being available.

Day 7: Ganesh Visarjan may also be done on September 2, with certain muhurat times.

Carrying out Ganesh Visarjan

As the muhurat for Ganesh Visarjan draws near, relatives gather before the puja altar to conduct aarti and say goodbye to Lord Ganesha. The idol is subsequently carried to the visarjan location for immersion, bringing the festival to an end.

Importance of Anant Chaturdashi

Anant Chaturdashi is the culmination of the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival. It is a sacred day for the devotees who see it off their beloved Lord Ganesha with deep enthusiasm and devotion. The Chaturdashi Tithi starts at 03:12 AM on September 6 and ends at 01:41 AM on September 7.

