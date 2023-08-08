Three relatives booked for abetting UP teen’s suicide

Lucknow, Aug 8 (IANS) Three persons have been booked for abetment to suicide by a 16-year-old boy, said police.A week ago, the boy had committed suicide in Krishna Nagar, and three relatives were booked since they had made a call to the boy before he took the extreme step.

The family had accused the abettors seven days after the incident.

Those named in the case were identified as Ram Avatar, his wife Jamuna and their daughter.

In the FIR, deceased’s father, Gauri Shanker of Barigawan in Krishna Nagar said his 16-year-old son Satyam Verma had committed suicide by hanging on July 31 while talking to someone on phone.

"We brought Satyam down from the noose and rushed him to KGMU where he was pronounced dead. During checking of Satyam’s phone, it surfaced that he had a talk with some person on a mobile number which turned out to belong to my relative Ram Avatar,” said the deceased’s father.

He said that Ram Avtar, his wife and their daughter, used to call Satyam and harass him.

He further said that he was suffering from cancer for the last four years and was under mental duress.

Victim's brother Shivam, who owns a shop, said that before his brother took the extreme step, he messaged Ram Avatar’s daughter asking her not to call again and wrote 'Bye'.

ACP Krishna Nagar, Vinay Kumar Dwivedi, said that an FIR under IPC 306 (abetment of suicide) has been registered.

