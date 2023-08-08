UP pvt schools closed in protest against principal’s arrest

Lucknow, Aug 8 (IANS) All private schools in Uttar Pradesh affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and State Board, remained closed on Tuesday, following a decision by the Unaided Private School Association (UPSA).

The government schools remain open as usual.

The closure announcement came in solidarity and support for the school principal and teacher who were arrested on the charges of murder of a 17-year-old girl student who allegedly jumped off the third floor of the school building in Azamgarh and died.

The victim's family has claimed that their child took the extreme step over “frequent harassment” by the principal and teacher.

A mobile phone was also recovered from the student that was given to her by the parents.

Anil Agarwal, president of UPSA, said that the suicide case should be investigated thoroughly and action taken only if the charges are proven.

“This symbolic protest seeks proper investigation into the case, and if the persons concerned are found guilty, then action must be taken. But if the student has taken a wrong step, that too should be thoroughly probed,” he said.

“Parents are not ready to listen to anything, they threaten to lodge an FIR on the slightest issue. If a student takes any wrong step, the entire blame falls on the school management,” the association stated in a press release.

He further said that a system should be implemented so that innocent school employees can be prevented from going to jail in filed cases.

“Our main problem with the case is that both the school employees were held without conducting a proper investigation,” he added.

