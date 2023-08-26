Three new Ministers inducted into MP cabinet

Bhopal, August 26 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Saturday administered the oath of office to three new ministers inducted into Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cabinet.

Rewa MLA from Rewa Rajendra Shukla, Balaghat MLA Gaurishankar Bisen and Khargapur MLA Rahul Lodhi were inducted as Ministers.

The oath-taking ceremony was conducted at the Raj Bhavanhere in the presence of the Chief Minister and other senior BJP leaders.

With the induction of the new Ministers, the total strength of Chouhan's cabinet has now reached 33.

The Ministers will have a brief window of around a month and a half to work before the announcement of election dates which will trigger the implementation of the model code of conduct.

Shukla, a four-time MLA from Rewa, represents the Vindhya region, which the BJP dominated in 2018 with a win of 24 out of 30 seats.

Lodhi is the nephew of former Chief Minister Uma Bharti.

Meanwhile, Bisen, veteran BJP leader and a seven-time MLA from Balaghat, has been vocal about his aspiration for a cabinet position.

Hailing from the Mahakaushal region, where the Congress secured 24 seats in 2018 compared to BJP's 13 seats, Bisen's inclusion as a minister will help the party establish a stronger foothold in the region prior to the election.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.