Three members of BKI-backed terror module held in Punjab

Chandigarh, Oct 12 (IANS) In a major blow to organised crime, Punjab Police on Wednesday said it have averted a possible target killings with the arrest of three members of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-backed terror module.

The module is being operated by Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, a close aide of designated terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, along with his two associates -- Harbeer Singh and Navroop Singh from the US.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav has identified the arrested persons as Jaswinder Singh, Lovepreet Singh, and Gurpartap Singh, all residents of Ramdas village in Amritsar.

Police teams have recovered two .32 bore pistols along with three magazines and 11 cartridges.

He said following inputs, police teams from Amritsar laid a special checkpoint in Ajnala area and arrested the trio.

The DGP said the probe revealed the arrested accused people were tasked to carry out target killings in the state to create panic.

Sharing details, SSP Amritsar, Rural, Satinder Singh said preliminary investigations suggested accused Harpreet Happy has been radicalising the youth and motivating them to carry out anti-national activities. The police have invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and investigations are on, he added.

