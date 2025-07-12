Three killed, two injured as car falls into canal in Patna’s Ranitalab area

Patna, July 12 (IANS) Three people, including a 10-year-old girl, lost their lives while two others sustained critical injuries after an uncontrolled car fell into a canal in Patna’s Ranitalab area early Saturday morning, officials said.

The accident occurred around 6 a.m. near Saraiya village under Ranitalab police station in Paliganj area.

The victims, who were coming from Chhattisgarh, were on their way to the Vaishali district when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to plunge into the water-filled Saraiya canal.

The deceased have been identified as Nirmala Devi (52), Neetu Singh (36), and Stuti Kumari (10). The two injured passengers, Nandan Singh and Riddhi Singh, have been referred to Patna AIIMS for treatment and are reported to be in very critical condition.

All the victims are residents of the Mahua police station area of Vaishali district and went to Chhattisgarh for some work. The accident took place while they were returning.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Ranitalab police station said, “As soon as we received information, the police team reached the spot and, with the help of villagers, rescued the victims. The car was pulled out of the canal using an earth mover machine.”

“We have informed the family members of the deceased, and they are on the way to Patna,” he added.

Preliminary investigation suggests the driver may have dozed off briefly after driving overnight from Chhattisgarh, leading to the tragic accident.

This incident has once again raised concerns about road safety and management on Bihar’s highways, especially regarding the lack of protective barricades along canals near highways and the risks of night driving without adequate rest.

The local administration has begun the process for post-mortem examinations, and further investigation is underway.

