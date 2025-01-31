Three killed as two bikes collide in Bihar’s Aurangabad

Patna, Jan 31 (IANS) Three persons were killed and one other was seriously injured in a collision between two bikes in Bihar’s Aurangabad district on Thursday.

The fatal accident occurred near the Pratappur intersection in the Bandeya police station area of Goh block.

According to police, three youths were travelling on one bike towards a nearby market when another speeding motorcycle collided with them head-on.

The deceased have been identified as Aditya Kumar (18), a resident of Buxar village, Bandeya police station area, Beche Jagan (30), a resident of Simrahui village, Fesar police station area and Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Paanti village in Fesar police station area.

The injured person has been identified as Pawan Kumar (19), a resident of Simrahui village under the jurisdiction of Fesar police station.

Upon receiving information, the police immediately reached the accident site and transported the injured to the hospital.

The injured person was initially taken to Goh Primary Heath Centre where doctors have referred him to Magadh Medical College, Gaya, for advanced treatment.

“We have informed the family members of the victims. The dead bodies were sent for post-mortem,” said an official spokesperson of Aurangabad Police.

The family members of the deceased were seen crying uncontrollably after hearing about the incident.

The incident has caused panic in the local area, with authorities urging commuters to follow traffic rules to prevent such mishaps.

Earlier in the day, a bus-truck collision on National Highway 31 in Bihar’s Purnea district left two passengers killed and around a dozen passengers injured on Thursday.

The accident occurred between Hijla and Dighi Bridge under Baisi police station limits when a bus travelling from Patna to Kishanganj collided head-on with a truck loaded with bamboo coming from the opposite direction at a high speed. The crash severely damaged both vehicles.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.